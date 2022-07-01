Zimbabwe: Simba Bhora Seek to Bounce Back

SIMBA Bhora coach Arthur "Tuts" Tutani will be hoping to see his charges bouncing back to their winning ways when they face Black Mambas in a Ruyamuro ZIFA Northern Region Division One Soccer League match at Morris Depot tomorrow afternoon.

The Shamva-based side last weekend suffered their first defeat of the season at the hands of Chegutu Pirates, who will be welcoming Ngezi Platinum Under-19.

Simba Bhora will be expected to collect maximum points if they are to remain in the title race where they are now trailing Herentals Under-20 by four points.

"Warumwa Warumwa", on the other hand, have been struggling after they were defeated by another title-chasing side Golden Eagles, who will be travelling to Trojan Mine.

Tutani, who has assembled a strong side that is full of experienced players, will be facing his former paymasters and he believes his side cannot afford to drop points at this point in time.

"I think we need to win the game so that we stay in the race. The boys have been training hard throughout the week after last week's performance.

"We have worked on some things which I believe we did not execute well in our last game. We respect Mambas who have been in the league for quite some time now and they have a good side," said Tutani.

Seasoned Mambas' John "Toto" Ncube, who has ruled out his championship chances, has a completely new side after he recruited at least 16 players at the start of the season and is looking forward to the game.

"We are ready to face anyone in the league and the boys have been working hard. The games are tricky but we need to collect maximum points, especially at home.

"There are chances we may bounce back after a poor run in the past games. We managed to bring in some new faces whom I think will help us during this second half of the season," said Ncube.

The other matches will see Leo Kurauzvione's Golden Valley hosting Commando Bullets at Rimuka this afternoon.

Northern Region Fixtures

Today: Golden Valley v Commando Bullets (Rimuka).

Tomorrow: Trojan Stars v Golden Eagles (Trojan), Black Mambas v Simba Bhora (Morris), Cam and Motor v CUMA Academy (Rimuka), Chinhoyi Stars v Harare City Cubs Chinhoyi), PAM United v Karoi United (Murriel Mine), Chegutu Pirates v Ngezi Platinum U-19 (Chakari).

Sunday: Come Again v Banket United (Rimuka).