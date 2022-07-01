Burkina Faso: Additional Financing from the World Bank to Strengthen Health System Resilience

press release

The World Bank today approved US$48.3 million in financing from the International Development Association (IDA)* (50 percent grant/50 percent credit) and a grant in the amount of US$13 million from the Global Financing Facility (GFF) for the COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Project.

This additional financing will support the costs of expanding the activities of the original project, approved on April 28, 2020, to include strengthening the prevention and response capacity of public health systems, particularly for the benefit of the most vulnerable groups.

"These additional resources will allow the Government of Burkina Faso to, among other things, (i) purchase and deploy COVID-19 vaccines; (ii) strengthen the health systems necessary for the successful deployment of all immunization campaigns, both routine and COVID-19, and (iii) ensure the continuity of essential health services," notes Maimouna Mbow Fam, World Bank Country Manager for Burkina Faso.

"Given the impact of this pandemic on the use of services, particularly maternal, neonatal, child and adolescent health services, this additional World Bank financing is part of the Government's effort to strengthen the resilience of the country's health system in the face of public health emergencies," explains Moussa Dieng, World Bank Task Team Leader.

Indeed, the development objective of the program is to prevent, detect and respond to the threat posed by COVID-19 and strengthen national public health preparedness systems.

"GFF is proud to support the Government of Burkina Faso's commitment to strengthen health systems and ensure that all women, children and adolescents, especially those in the most vulnerable communities, can access the essential services they need," said Monique Vledder, Head of the GFF Secretariat. "With this added support, Burkina Faso can reinforce primary health care systems and community services, which are the backbone of a resilient and inclusive recovery."

*The World Bank's International Development Association, established in 1960, helps the world's poorest countries by providing grants and low to zero-interest loans for projects and programs that boost economic growth, reduce poverty, and improve poor people's lives. IDA is one of the largest sources of assistance for the world's 76 poorest countries, 39 of which are in Africa. Resources from IDA bring positive change to the 1.6 billion people who live in IDA countries. Since 1960, IDA has supported development work in 113 countries. Annual commitments have averaged about $21 billion over the last three years, with about 61 percent going to Africa.

PRESS RELEASE NO: 2022/084/AFR