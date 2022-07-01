Kenya: 2,200 People Died in Road Accidents Between Jan and June - Govt

Nairobi — The government now says that as of June 27, 2,200 lives had been lost across the country due to road accidents.

On his twitter handle, Government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna said the figure represented a 10.5 percent increase compared to 2,057 deaths on the same date last year.

Oguna stated that pedestrians continue to be the most vulnerable group of road users, with 816 of them having died as of June 25 which translated into a 20 percent increase compared to the 681 who died in the same period last year.

"Road accidents have rendered numerous families destitute because some of the victims are the sole bread winners. In several other cases, family earnings are depleted to settle huge hospital bills," Oguna tweeted.

"As of 27th June 2022, more than 2,200 lives had been lost from road crashes. This is an increase of 10.5 per cent, compared to 2,057 deaths on the same date in 2021."

He pointed out that the crashes are heavily attributable to reckless driving.

Earlier on Thursday during a road safety campaign along Naivasha- Nakuru Highway, Oguna called on Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) owners and drivers to take their vehicles for inspection because a large majority of their vehicles had been reported to lack speed governors which puts the lives of drivers, touts and passengers at risk.

Oguna warned that vehicles that will not meet the set standards for operations will be impounded.

On June 26, Oguna said the government was set to roll out additional measures to curtail over speeding on the major highways including Nairobi Expressway following a crash involving multiple cars at the Mlolongo on June 25.

said plans were on course to implement new enforcement measures to ensure adherence to the 80kmh speed limit on the expressway.