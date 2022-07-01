Egypt: Presidential Delegation Briefs AU Official On Latest COP27 Preparations

1 July 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

A delegation from the Egyptian presidency for the COP27 held Thursday a meeting with Deputy Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission Monique Nsanzabaganwa, where they briefed her on the latest preparations for COP27, to be held in Sharm el Sheikh in November.

The presidential delegation was headed by ambassador Mohamed Nasr, the director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' department of climate, environment and sustainable development and chief negotiator for the Egyptian presidency team for COP27.

This came during the visit paid by the presidential delegation to the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa.

During the meeting, the Egyptian delegation reiterated the keenness of the Egyptian presidency on contacting the AU on COP27, as the climate file is a top priority to the AU and the African continent in general.

For her side, Nsanzabaganwa welcomed the Egyptian delegation and also Egypt's eagerness to keep in touch with the AU on preparations for COP27.

She called for boosting coordination between Egypt and the AU concerning COP27, which is seen as a unique opportunity allowing Africa to express its concerns and priorities regarding the climate issue.

MENA

