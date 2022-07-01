Kenya: Ruto Promises 100,000km Fiber Optic in First 5 Years in Office

Nairobi — Deputy President William Ruto has promised to deliver 100,000 Kilometers of fiber optic highway anchored on electricity grid to speed growth and enhance digitization across the country.

Speaking while launching the Kenya Kwanza manifesto at Kasarani Stadium, DP Ruto said the fiber will be extended from the current 10,000 to 100,000 in the next 5 years if he clinches presidency.

"We already have a 10,000-fiber optic backbone that goes all the way to every subcounty and serves 60 percent of the population. In the next five years, we want to extend that to 100,000," he stated.

The Kenya Kwanza presidential flag bearer further promised to ensure that every home, school or hospital that will be attached to the grid will have internet connectivity in order to bridge the digital gap.

"In five years, we will close the digital gap and every Kenyan will have access to the internet. The many young people who today are struggling with bundles and want to do their things on internet, they will have an opportunity to do so with ease," he said.

By January 2022, statistics showed there were 23.35 million internet users in the country while internet penetration rate stood at 42.0 percent of the total population.

Internet users in Kenya increased by 1.6 million between 2021 and 2022 representing a 7.4 percent growth.