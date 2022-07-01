Kenya: Police Arrest Suspected Serial Killer Behind Nakuru Attacks

1 July 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nakuru — Police have arrested a suspected serial killer behind the murders that have rocked Nakuru north area of Mawanga and its environs in recent days.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspect was arrested Thursday afternoon in Keroka, Kisii County, where he had gone into hiding immediately after detectives launched his manhunt.

He later revealed five of his accomplices, all of whom have been rounded up in a stealth operation conducted in Nakuru, by a specialized team of detectives.

Police have since established that he is a jailbird with a criminal history, who has previously been convicted and served sentences in prison.

It comes after a high-powered security meeting that was held in Nakuru led by the cabinet secretary for Interior Dr Fred Matiang'i, following a presidential order.

It has been established all the murders targeted women and were committed during the day, with the victims' bodies being found in the bedroom after being set ablaze.

The suspects were brought to Nairobi for further grilling at the DCI headquarters.

