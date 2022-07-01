Liberia: President Weah Hails Liberia-Us Relations - Says History Hardens 'Our Umbilical Cord'

30 June 2022
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, has exalted the diplomatic relationship between Liberia and the United States, describing it as historic and mutually rewarding.

Making remarks Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the 246th celebration of the Independence of the United States of America, the Liberian Leader deeply reflected on how far the bond of friendship between the two sovereign nations has come.

President Weah extended warmest greetings and heartfelt congratulations to US President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., and the American people as they commemorate the birth of the American nation on July 4.

He reflected on the fond history that has tied the two countries together in what he termed a "special bond of relations in which we share a commonality in politics, religion, culture, and a strong belief in the value of the rule of law, liberal democracy, and human rights."

"How much we share in the American story has been publicly documented for generations, and we remain proud of the unique friendship that has evolved," the Liberian Chief Executive asserted.

President Weah reassured America of his Government's commitment to the historical ties subsisting between both countries for more than two centuries.

