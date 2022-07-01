Liberia: President Weah Takes Cabinet Retreat to Ganta

1 July 2022
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, will next week chair a four-day Cabinet Retreat in the City of Ganta, Nimba County.

The Retreat, which kicks off Wednesday, July 6, 2022, will be held under the theme, "Pushing Forward for a Better Liberia." It will be the first since this year and the third since the incumbency of the CDC-led administration in 2018.

Day one of the Retreat will feature discussions and presentations on the implementation status of the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD), zooming specifically on the National Economy, Revenue Generation, Aid Management and Coordination, and the President's 2022 Legislative Agenda.

The remaining days of the Retreat will place particular focus and emphasis on accountability and transparency issues in government, while Ministries, Agencies, and Commissions (MACs) will report to the President on their achievements and plans.

President Weah, Liberia's Chief Executive, is also expected to hold separate meetings with MACs.

The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, Liberia Revenue Authority, Legal Advisor to the President, General Auditing Commission, Public Procurement and Concessions Commission, Internal Auditing Agency, and Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission will provide professional and technical insights on the various thematic topics.

On final day of the Retreat, the Liberian Leader will specifically lead discussions and presentations on coordination and teamwork and will also provide insight on his objectives for the remaining 17 months of his first term.

As part of the Retreat, President Weah will inspect several development projects, specifically the ongoing road projects in Nimba County.

