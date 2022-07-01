Kenya: Cherotich Credits Coach After Securing Ticket to World U20 Showpiece

Nairobi — South Rift's Maureen Cherotich says she couldn't have stormed to victory at the national trials for the World Under 20 Championships slated for Cali, Colombia had it not been for her coach.

On a cold Friday morning at Nyayo National Stadium, the junior athlete clocked 15:14.26 to clinch the women's 5000m title, ahead of Jane Ghati who returned 15:50.55 and Deborah Chemtai (16:10.01) in second and third respectively.

"I thank God for the win today and also to my coach. He is the one who came up with the strategy that enabled me to win today. It was a race I enjoyed very much," Cherotich, who trains at Kabiyet athletics camp, said.

With a ticket on the plane to Cali already secured, Cherotich said she is now focused on attaining her dream of making the podium in Colombia where the biennial championships will be held.

"Last year, I competed at the national trials and finished sixth. This time I have won and made the team and so my ultimate objective is to perform well in Cali," she said.

Cherotich further said she will be intensifying her training in the coming weeks, in time for the competition on August 2-6.