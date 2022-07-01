Kenya: Cherotich Credits Coach After Securing Ticket to World U20 Showpiece

1 July 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

Nairobi — South Rift's Maureen Cherotich says she couldn't have stormed to victory at the national trials for the World Under 20 Championships slated for Cali, Colombia had it not been for her coach.

On a cold Friday morning at Nyayo National Stadium, the junior athlete clocked 15:14.26 to clinch the women's 5000m title, ahead of Jane Ghati who returned 15:50.55 and Deborah Chemtai (16:10.01) in second and third respectively.

"I thank God for the win today and also to my coach. He is the one who came up with the strategy that enabled me to win today. It was a race I enjoyed very much," Cherotich, who trains at Kabiyet athletics camp, said.

With a ticket on the plane to Cali already secured, Cherotich said she is now focused on attaining her dream of making the podium in Colombia where the biennial championships will be held.

"Last year, I competed at the national trials and finished sixth. This time I have won and made the team and so my ultimate objective is to perform well in Cali," she said.

Cherotich further said she will be intensifying her training in the coming weeks, in time for the competition on August 2-6.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X