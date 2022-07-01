Ghana: 50 Girls From Nadowli Schools Acquire ICT Skills

Papu — Fifty young girls from two schools in the Nadowli/Kaleo District of the Upper West Region have been trained in Information Communication and Technology (ICT)to help enhance their skills in the field.

The beneficiary schools were the St Paul Basic School at Papu community and NadowliModel Basic School.

The European Union Resilience against Climate Change (EU-REACH) project in partnership with Yison Tech Hub, a non-governmental organisation organised the training.

Technical Advisor in charge of ICT with the EU-REACH project, Mr Mustapha Yakubu, told the media after the training on Tuesday at the St Paul Basic School that the EU-REACH project focused on equipping pupils with computing skills to enhance teaching and learning activities.

He said his outfit also sought to ignite the passion of students, especially females to consider a career in Information Technology (IT) to help bridge the gender gap.

Mr Yakubu stated that the beneficiary schools were part of six schools the EU-REACH Project was working with in the region, through the formation of natural clubs with the aim of raising a generation of technologically-inclined individuals who would contribute to protecting the environment.

He mentioned that the training was to strengthen the capacity of the young girls to take advantage of opportunities in ICT and make better career choices for the future.

Mr Mustapha said ICT had become a powerful tool for transforming economic and social life of individuals and stressed on the need for every child to get involved in the change to secure decent jobs in future.

He advised the girls to endeavour to impart the knowledge acquired to their colleagues who did not get the opportunity to participate.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Yison Tech Hub, Mr Issahaku Serikpera Naa encouraged the beneficiaries to be dedicated and committed to their work to ensure they realised their goals and ambitions

The girls were taken through lessons such as booting a computer, setting up an email, composing letters, digital research, among others.

Miss Radiatu Dramani of St. Paul Basic School who spoke on behalf of her colleagues, expressed gratitude to the two organisations for the initiative which according to her was very useful to them.