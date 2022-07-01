Gambia: Football Election - Nominations Starts On 21st July

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Electoral Committee has announced that nominations for the upcoming football elective congress will start on Thursday 21st July 2022 at 9am.

The announcement was made by the Vice Chairman of the GFF Electoral Committee, Saikou B. Jarju on Thursday 30 June 2022 during a media briefing held at Football House in Kanifing.

"Nominations papers can be collected every day from the General Secretary during working hours from 21st July 2022. Closing of nominations is Thursday 28th July 2022 at 4pm prompt. Nomination papers should be submitted accordingly to the General Secretary of GFF," he said.

He added that the Electoral Committee will announce the list of qualified candidates in line with Article 12.1 of the Electoral Code on Thursday 4th August 2022, noting that this will give candidates time to appeal the decision of the Electoral Committee if they wish to do so.

"The final list of qualified candidates will be published on Saturday 13th August 2022. The election date is set for Saturday 27th August 2022, commencing at 10am prompt."

He noted that the venue for the election will be decided at a later date to be communicated to the public accordingly.

Election process

Mr. Jarju stated that if a candidate collects nomination papers, he or she will be issued a receipt to that effect.

"If the candidate submits nomination papers, he or she will be issued another receipt to that effect again. Each candidate must sign a declaration form to abide by the electoral code and the provision relating to the election."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Gambia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He continued that: "After the nomination of candidates, the Electoral Committee will publish the final list of qualified candidates 14 days before the election. Those who want to contest for the election are advised to acquaint themselves with the GFF Constitution, the GFF Electoral Code and the FIFA Code of Ethics."

According to him, all candidates will be subjected to undergo identification and eligibility checks by submitting a copy of their current valid passport to the Electoral Committee and to provide such details as prescribed on Annex 1.2 of the Electoral Code.

He revealed that every candidate will complete an eligibility questionnaire of which the candidate will be obliged to comply with a screening and self-disclosure process as prescribed on Annex 1 point 3 to 7 of the Electoral Code.

"On record, there is no single registered candidate and we have not received any nomination of a candidate yet. As such we do not want to pre-empt a situation that we have no evidence of," he concluded.