Gambia: Tallinding Utd Stun BK Milan to End Woeful Performance in 2nd Tier

1 July 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Tallinding United on Wednesday stunned BK Milan 3-2 in their week-26 encounter played at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field to end their woeful performance in The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League.

The Tallinding based-club who was beaten in their last four league outings required a win against BK Milan to end their dismal performance in the country's Second Tier campaign.

Tallinding United scored three goals in the match to secure a slender victory over BK Milan.

The Tallinding based-club now clutched 37 points after twenty-five league matches with a game in hand.

BK Milan netted two goals in the match which eventually proved to be a consolation for them.

The Bakau based-club remained 4th place on the Second Division League table with 43 points despite slipping to Tallinding United.

BK Milan will fracas to win their remaining eight league matches to gain promotion to The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League next season.

