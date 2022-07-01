Gambia: Ban On Use of Military Accoutrements!

The recent surge in the illegal use and even sale of military attires and items by members of the public has raised eyebrows in the country.

The practice has not only posed great threat to the fragile peace of the country, but at some point left tongue-wagging, as to who is a real serving member of GAF.

It's like every Tom, Dick and Harry is now fond of wearing military attires.

The practice has gotten to a stage that has prompted the military high command to act before it is too late.

A press release from The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) states that GAF has observed with "grave concern" the unauthorised importation, sale, as well as uncontrolled usage of military items such as uniforms, jackets, boots and caps by some individuals and or entities.

This brings us to the issue of security and peace. The two are the most essential ingredients that give way to any development initiative.

Therefore, we need law and order to make this world a better place. Without law and order this world would be a worst wild zone.

We cannot allow our streets to be inundated by people everywhere wearing military camouflage as if everybody is military personnel.

And this act if left unchecked, could be used beyond measure by organised criminal gangs and unscrupulous individuals not only to impersonate members of the Armed Forces, but also to perpetrate crimes within the community.

Therefore, GAF has a point. You have to be either a serving member or stop using their attires.

So businesses in the habit of importing military attires and items need to stop immediately.

Around the globe, what differentiates members of the public from those serving in the armed forces is the 'uniform'.

Going round town, the manner and trend in which members of the public abuse or use this military attire calls for immediate stop.

This wanton abuse and use of these camouflages, combat boots and caps by the public presents security challenges to the Armed and Security Services.

Let's always remember that ensuring security is a critical element in the advancement of any community or nation. We cannot expect security to come by the air. We have to be real agents by embracing it.

Therefore, to be forewarned is to be forearmed.