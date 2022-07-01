Gambia: GFF Electoral Committee Assures Free, Fair Election

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Electoral Committee has assured the public that it will conduct free and fair elections during its upcoming elective congress slated for August 2022.

The Vice Chairman of the GFF Electoral Committee, Saikou B. Jarju made this statement while responding to a letter of complaint from Sadibou Kamaso, an aspiring candidate for the 27th August 2022 elections.

Mr Kamaso asked for GFF General Secretary Lamin Jassey to recuse himself from the Electoral Committee in the interest of fair play, on the grounds that he was alleged to have been involved in a political campaign in favour of the incumbent.

"Whilst we noted his concern and replied to his letter accordingly, we want to assure the general public that God willing the Electoral Committee will conduct the election with all fairness and without any undue influence or interference from either party," said the Vice Chairman of the GFF Electoral Committee.

He added that it is in their best interest to protect their integrity moving forward, adding that they will do everything possible to stand by that trust.

"The Secretary General in the Electoral Committee was sanctioned by the General Assembly in the 2018 AGM. So his presence in our midst is merely to facilitate certain administrative matters on a consultative basis as may be required and not otherwise," he stated.

The Electoral Committee is headed by Lamin Sanneh, a former seasoned sports official and Governor of West Coast Region who is now Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Environment Climate Change and Natural Resources.

The committee also comprises Saikou B. Jarjue, president of the National Inter-Departmental Sports Association (NISA) and Aboulie Jallow, formerly of the Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC).

Karalang Jatta and Haddy Silla are members.

In accordance with the rules, the GFF General Secretary in this case Lamin Jassey should serve as Secretary to the Committee.