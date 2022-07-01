Gambia: GFRS Condemns Attack On Its Fire Officers in New Jeshwang

The Gambia Fire and Rescue Services and the Kanifing Municipal Council on Wednesday organised a press conference condemning the attack on some officers by a mob at New Jeshwang, following their arrival at a scene to quench a fire outbreak in the community.

The fire officials rushed to the scene to put down the inferno but they were suddenly attacked by a mob which caused bodily harm to some of the fight fighters," officials said on Wednesday.

Pateh Gibba, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Gambia Fire and Rescue Services (GFRS), said the attack was condemned by GFRS.

He said GFRS is very concerned over the frequent occurrence of such unfortunate incidents, saying such behaviours can result in the loss of lives of many people in the community.

PRO Gibba reiterated that such unfortunate factors could lead to the late arrival of their officers at fire scenes in future.

He thus sought the cooperation of the public through local authorities to better execute their operation to ensure the safety of the people in the course of fire outbreaks.

Binta Jammeh, the deputy mayor at Kanifing Municipal Council, noted the role of Gambia Fire and Rescue Services in the country should be appreciated by Gambians and non-Gambians alike. She implores the local authorities to engage members of their communities to avoid a replica of such ugly incidents.

The councilor of New Jeshwang Ward, Habib M.L. Ceesay, also expressed dismay over the incident.

Mr. Ceesay pledged to engage stakeholders to sensitise the community as a form of redress.

Community elders of New Jeshwang highlighted the significant role of Gambia Fire and Rescue Services and recommended more sensitisation for wider understanding with regards to services of fire fighters.