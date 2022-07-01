Ghana: 83 More Covid-19 Cases Detected ... Active Cases 1,542

Ghana has recorded 83 more cases of COVID -19, shooting up the country's case count to 166,133 as at Sunday.

According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) website monitored by the Ghanaian Times yesterday, 164,141 people had recovered from the disease.

Unfortunately, two more people had died from the disease increasing the death toll to 1,450 with 13 people in severe condition and two in a critical state.

The GHS has pegged the country's active case at 1,542.

Routine surveillance conducted indicated 59,789 tested positive out of 487,785 total number of tests conducted, while 98,709 people tested positive through enhanced contact tracing out of 1,107,575 total tests done.

International travellers (KIA) tests showed that 7,635 people tested positive out of 879,375 tests conducted.

The service, therefore, said it had so far conducted 2,474,735 tests since the outbreak of the disease in March last two years with a positivity rate of 6.7 per cent.

On the regional case count, Greater Accra leads with 94,866 confirmed cases, followed by Ashanti with 22,447 cases.

Western has 8,356 confirmed cases, while Eastern has 7,224 cases.

The Service also said that Volta had 6,082 confirmed cases while Central had 5,517 cases.

The Bono East Region, the GHS said, had a total of 3,064 cases and Bono has 2,457 cases.

The Northern Region has a total of 1,868 cases followed by the Upper East Region with 1,760 cases.

Ahafo Region has 1,166 cases, Western North 1,134, Oti, 959, Upper West, 918 cases, North East,388 and the Savannah with 292 cases.

The Service has advised the public to ensure the observance of the safety protocols, particularly as the country had recorded some cases of monkeypox and influenza.

It has reminded people to stringently adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocol as well as take necessary precaution by avoiding skin-to-skin, face-to-face and mouth-to-skin contact.