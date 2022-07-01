Ghana: PURC Defers Date for Announcement of 2022-2027 Tariff Increase

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has deferred the date for the announcement of the 2022-2027 multi-year major tariff from July I to July 15, 2022.

Dr Ishmael Ackah, Executive Secretary of the PURC, in a statement issued and signed and copied to the Ghanaian Times in Accra last Monday said the postponement had been necessitated by the "broadening of the tariff consultation process to solicit for more independent views."

He noted that it was also due to the autonomous substantiation of submitted projects (completed or work in progress).

Dr Ackah indicated that these reasons had led to the need for more time for further review of the tariff proposals submitted by the utility service providers.

"And to incorporate the findings of the regulatory audit and views of all stakeholders across the country," he added.

Again, the PURC's Executive Secretary underscored that the commission had engaged most of its stakeholders, including the Parliamentary Select Committees on Finance; Mines and Energy; Water, Works and Housing; Development Partners; Civil Societies; Organised Labour; Industry; Media; Religious Groups; Academia, and the general public.

Dr Ackah, therefore, used the opportunity to assure all stakeholders of the Commission's commitment in "ensuring a transparent, fair, and an all-inclusive process in determining the multi-year tariff."