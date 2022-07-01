Somalia Celebrates 62nd Independence Day

1 July 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

MOGADISHU - Somalia on Friday celebrated its 62nd anniversary of independence.

Somalia's southern provinces won independence from Italy in 1960 after years of struggle. The northern regions, now Somaliland, gained independence from Britain on June 26, 1960, and four days later united with the South, becoming the Republic of Somalia.

Earlier on Friday, Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud congratulated the Somali people on the occasion and led a colorful event to mark the historic day.

The event was attended by new Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre and the speakers of both houses of the parliament.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohamud said Somalia is at peace with itself and the whole world, adding that the country is on its way to achieving self-sufficiency and development.

