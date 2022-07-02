Kenya: Here's Ruto's Plan On Fight Against Corruption

Nairobi — Deputy President William Ruto has committed to de-politicize and remove weaponisation of the criminal justice system to fight corruption in his administration if he clinches the presidency in August.

The plan is contained in the Kenya Kwanza manifesto which was unveiled on Thursday.

Ruto noted that by doing so, "I will be allowing the relevant institutions to freely exercise the independence given to them by the Constitution."

"We are for completing the implementation of the 2010 Constitution, strengthening the rule of law, increasing access to justice and ensuring respect for human rights," Ruto said.

A majority of Ruto allies have alleged that they have been subjectively and wrongfully targeted by the State in the fight against corruption for the sole reason of their alliance to their party leader.

The leaders have been insistent that many government institutions especially those mandated to fight corruption have been compromised by the Executive.

The war against corruption continues to be a hot potato in the political scene ahead of the August high-stake polls which is 38 days away.

In his administration, Ruto also committed to grant financial independence to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the police to prevent their reliance on the Office of the President.

Whereas the Judiciary remains a very significant player in the war against graft, Ruto has promised to entrench its independence by operationalizing the Judiciary Fund.

Ruto has often been accused by his opponents of being corrupt and tainted and unfit to run for Presidency.

A defiant Ruto has however on numerous occasions dismissed the allegations and challenged them to table evidence.

Ruto will face off with three other candidates including Azimio La Umoja Presidential candidate Raila Odinga, George Wajackoyah of Roots Party and David Mwaure of Agano Party.