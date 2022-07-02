Nigeria: Insecurity - Avoid Some Areas in Nigeria, Canada Warns Its Citizens

1 July 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Biodun Busari

The Canadian government has warned its citizens not to travel to virtually all parts of Nigeria, due to worsening security challenges bedeviling the most populous African country.

In a statement, Canada, on Tuesday, gave the caution titled "Nigeria Travel Advice" on its website.

The North American country cited reasons of terrorism, armed attacks, kidnapping, and crime among other depravities as reasons Canadians should shun Nigeria as a tourism destination.

While it listed Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara and Yobe states for hotbeds of terrorism, banditry and kidnapping, Lagos, Abuja and Calabar, the capital of Cross River were mentioned for crimes.

The statement partly reads: "Avoid non-essential travel to Nigeria due to the unpredictable security situation throughout the country and the significant risk of terrorism, crime, inter-communal clashes, armed attacks and kidnappings.

"Avoid all travel to the following regions due to the risk of terrorism, armed attacks, kidnapping, intercommunal and sectarian violence: the north-western states of Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara, the north-central state of Plateau, the north-eastern states of Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Jigawa and Yobe, the Niger Delta states of Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, Imo and Rivers (with the exception of Rivers' capital city, Port Harcourt, where we advise against non-essential travel).

"Exercise a high degree of caution in the cities of Abuja, Calabar and Lagos due to the incidence of crime.

"There is a threat of terrorism, banditry and kidnapping in the following northwestern and northeastern states: Adamawa, bauchi, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara and Yobe.

"Bandit groups are increasingly active in the northwest, including in Kaduna state. Violent attacks involving gunfire and explosives, as well as kidnappings, are frequent. They have targeted: motorists, transportation hubs and networks and local communities."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X