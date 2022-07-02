Rwanda: Lawal Bids Farewell to As Kigali After Vipers Move

Striker Abubakar Lawal has sent an emotional farewell to AS Kigali after agreeing to join Uganda Premier League Champions Vipers to bring his two-year spell at the club to an end.

The Nigeria international played his last game with AS Kigali early this week as he helped the club beat APR FC 1-0 in the final of the Peace Cup to secure a ticket to the 2022/23 CAF Confederation Cup.

The 26-year-old celebrated the Peace Cup triumph wearing a champions' shirt with a farewell message on his back that reads, "It's not good to say a goodbye message but to say we should meet in the future. Insha Allah"

The former Pillars, Nasarawa United and Wikki Tourists fleet-footed striker scored eight goals and provided 10 assists in all competitions for AS Kigali and his performance has impressed a number of clubs before he joined Robertinho's side as the coach continues to bring in fresh blood ahead of next season.

