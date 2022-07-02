Nigeria: DJ Cuppy in Tears After Completing Thesis At Oxford University

Florence Otedola, fondly known as DJ Cuppy, one of the daughters of popular Nigerian businessman Femi otedola has announced that she has completed her thesis at the University of Oxford, England, despite the hurdles she had to scale.

On July 1, 2022, the DJ posted a picture of herself in tears on her social media accounts announcing to her fans that her thesis was finally over and had been submitted.

The disc jockey and music producer enrolled at the University of Oxford in October 2021 to pursue a master's degree in African studies. During her programme, she endeavoured to share pieces of information about her studies, most especially when she began writing her thesis.

In the post which she shared on her Instagram and Twitter accounts, she explained how hard the journey had been for her, emphasising how she had thought of dropping out of school twice. The disc jockey also said that she won't be having any party at the moment to celebrate her success, declaring that she needed to rest and rebuild herself.

She wrote; " TEARS OF JOY. The wait is finally over!!! My THESIS for @UniofOxford is finally 100% done and submitted!!!

"Not sure why weeping is my reaction right now. I'm so drained that it actually feels so difficult to celebrate. #CuppyOnAMission. Over the last few weeks, I've pushed myself SO much, both mentally and physically to actually finish this degree. Truthfully, this has been one of the most challenging experiences of my life... This paper alone has made me want to drop out of Oxford University twice.

"I've done something only a few can do, and I don't need to ask for anyone's respect or flowers - I've earned them! People keep asking where the party is?! LOL I need to rest and rebuild... I am fatigued and partying is the last thing on my mind. Greatful to the Most High."(sic)