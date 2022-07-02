Nigeria: Germany to Return 1,130 Stolen Benin Bronzes to Nigeria

© RFI
(file photo).
1 July 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Chiamaka Okafor

Nigeria's minister of information and communication, Lai Mohammed, described the planned return as the "single largest repatriation of artefacts anywhere in the world."

The Nigerian government on Friday in Berlin signed a declaration that will see the return of 1,130 Benin Bronzes from Germany.

According to a press release by the Nigerian Ministry of Information and Communication, the historic joint declaration will pave the way for the return of bronzes 125 years after they were looted from the ancient Benin Kingdom during the Benin Expedition of 1897.

Speaking at the signing event, Nigeria's minister of information and communication, Lai Mohammed, described the planned return as the "single largest repatriation of artefacts anywhere in the world."

According to Mr Mohammed, Germany has taken the lead in correcting the wrongs of the past by agreeing to return the looted artefacts.

He said though Nigeria was never a German colony, many of the artefacts seen in German public institutions got there via trade and donations.

"I have no doubt in my mind that this pace-setting action by the Federal Government of Germany will become a harbinger of more repatriation of cultural property to their place of origin, as other museums and institutions are expected to take a cue from what Germany has done," he said.

"Germany has gained more friends in Nigeria and all over the world by returning to Nigeria what rightfully belongs to it," he added.

Also, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Annalens Baerbock, said, "It was wrong to take the (Benin) bronzes. It was wrong to keep them for (125 years). This is the beginning to right the wrong."

Nigeria's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada, who also witnessed the signing, called Germany the 'champion of justice and fairness.'

Germany's Minister of State for Culture and media, Claudia Roth; Nigerian Ambassador to Germany, Yusuf Tuggar, and Director-General of Nigeria's National Commission for Museums and Monuments, Abba Tijani, witnessed the signing.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X