Zimbabwe and Mozambique Sign Agreement

Zimbabwe and Mozambique have signed a memorandum of understanding to confirm the latter's support for the establishment of the Museum of African Liberation to be constructed in Harare.

Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and her Mozambican counterpart, Veteran Affairs Minister Josefina Mpelo, signed the agreement on behalf of President Mnangagwa and President Filipe Nyusi.

President Mnangagwa witnessed the signing ceremony, which took place at State House yesterday.

Speaking after signing the MoU, Minister Mpelo said Mozambique was committed to the project, which will highlight the history of Africa's liberation.

"President Filipe Nyusi dispatched this delegation in order to see first-hand, the project of the museum and also to sign this MoU as an unequivocal sign of commitment and the unconditional support of Mozambique," she said.

"Because we are part of this project, we have made our pledge to contribute artefacts and other material that we will showcase in the museum."

Minister Mpelo said the friendship and ties between Mozambique and Zimbabwe date back to the days of the liberation struggles of both countries and the project would be an opportunity to work together again.

The museum, which is a continental project meant to document, preserve and promote Africa's liberation legacy, is being spearheaded by the Institute of African Knowledge (Instak).

The museum will be based in Zimbabwe, but will house material from all African countries which waged armed struggles to liberate themselves, without excluding those countries that may not have taken up arms, but were all the same instrumental in the liberation period.

Speaking after the signing, Minister Muchinguri said Mozambique's participation was crucial in the establishment of the museum.

"We are happy that the Mozambican delegation has come here to sign the MoU, which is an indication of their commitment that they will participate in the construction and also the gathering of information that depicts the true reflection of the liberation of Africa.

"Instak has already allocated a piece of land where Mozambique will be able to display some of the equipment, artefacts and archives.

"This is the beginning of many things to come, so we are looking forward to a true story to be reflected. We both have a role to play as Ministers of War Veterans in working very closely with Instak to achieve that," she said.

The museum seeks to serve as a reference for researchers from the continent and the world and various historical documents are expected to be availed in order to support a holistic and diversified presentation of historical contributions to the struggle for African liberation.

Each of the countries are expected to provide the historical material, the organisations, the weapons, the battles, losses and victories which were experienced during the struggle.