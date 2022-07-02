Zimbabwe: DJ Fantan's Wife Withdraws Charges

Zimdancehall music producer Arnold Kamudyariwa, commonly known as DJ Fantan, has said he has replaced his wife's kitchen utensils which he destroyed during his "moment of madness" and has since apologised unreservedly for his unbecoming actions.

His wife, Gamuchirayi Nemukuyu, who had taken him to Mbare Magistrates Court for destroying the utensils worth US$250, withdrew the case on Thursday when they appeared before Mr Rangarirai Gakanje.

DJ Fantan was being charged with malicious damage to property and had denied the charges when he initially appeared in court.

In her withdrawal affidavit filed in court, Nemukuyu told Mr Gakanje that she saw no reason to pursue the matter after reconsidering her husband's remorseful conduct.

"I now want to withdraw the charges because of the following reason: the accused has paid me for the full value of my damaged property and as such I am no longer prejudiced," she said.

"The accused has shown remorse and because of this I have forgiven him whole-heartedly, without any reservations or ill-feelings.

"I no longer wish to pursue this case in court anymore.

"I am withdrawing the charges of my own free will without any undue influence having been put to bear upon me, whatsoever."

It was the State's case that on May 2 this year at around 7pm, the couple quarrelled, with DJ Fantan quizzing Nemukuyu on why she wanted to start a food vending business in Mbare.

He wanted her to remain unemployed and be a housewife.

Allegations were that DJ Fantan started emotionally abusing Nemukuyu and damaging household property, which included a teapot, cups, wine glasses, plastic dishes, plates and jugs, all worth US$250.

He then stormed out of their place of residence.

On May 6, DJ Fantan allegedly returned home to find his wife away.

Irked by her absence, he allegedly ran amok, soaking all their blankets in the bathing tub and was seen by their maid, Tanaka Govha, while in action.

It appears DJ Fantan's actions ruffled his wife's feathers who then took the matter to the police, leading to his arrest.