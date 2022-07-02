Nigeria: Atiku Speaks On ASUU Strike, Demands Funding for Varsities

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has demanded a solution to the lingering strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Students of government-owned universities have been on strike since February 14, 2022.

Several efforts to resolve the strike have not yielded results as the lecturers accused the Federal Government of being insincere.

In a post on his verified Facebook page on Friday, the PDP's Presidential candidate said an investment in education is the best.

"The mind is a very terrible thing to waste. It may be a bit cliche, but I nevertheless believe this. And strongly too."

"Education is a priority to me. That is why I invested in it and even furthered my education. An investment in education pays the best dividend. Let us fund ASUU for the sake of our youth!"

Among the demands of the striking lecturers are the revitalisation of public universities, Earned Academic Allowances, use of the University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) and promotion arrears.

Last month, Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, said the end of the strike is in sight.

The minister said the government had summoned all the relevant agencies, including the National Information Development Agency (NITDA), to brief it on the success so far recording in resolving the contentious issues that led to the ongoing strike.

Ngige said the government was interested in seeing the students going back to school.