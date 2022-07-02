Kenya: Raila Endorses Orengo for Siaya Governor's Seat, Urges Six-Piece Voting Pattern in Nyanza

Siaya — Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga has called on voters in his Nyanza backyard to adopt the six-piece mode of voting in what he termed as an effort to enhance the formation of a stable government if he is elected president in next month's General Election.

The methodology requires voters to elect only ODM candidates in all six positions which will be voted in every county during the General Election. The positions are MCA, MP, Woman Rep, Senator, Governor and President.

Speaking during a rally in Sega, Siaya County, Odinga who spoke in his vernacular argued that there is nothing much that the people of Nyanza could achieve if they are not united.

Odinga's visit come amid tension and concern that there was a resurgence of 'stronger' Independent candidates who were gaining ground, not only in Kisumu but in other Luo Nyanza counties of Homa Bay and Migori counties.

Minority Whip in the National Assembly Junet Mohammed backed his party leader's clarion call stating that it is the six-piece mode of voting that will ensure he forms a stable government.

"Every political party is working hard to ensure, it gets as many MPs as it can because even the Political Parties Fund is usually allocated according to the number of elected MPs, a party has, so I am here to tell you to give Baba, the troops in parliament and county assemblies," the Suna East MP said.

Meanwhile, Odinga's running mate Martha Karua led campaigns in Ol Kalau, Nyandarua County where she emphasized that the Azimio government will give women an equal share in the running government business and the opportunity to be on the decision-making table, should they be elected next month to the country's presidency.

"Women are already included in the government system and we should ensure that we don't lose this chance which has never been easy in the history of Kenya. It is time that Kenyan women support one of their own to fight for their rights and ensure the affirmative action of women representation is implemented," Karua said.

"I request with great humility that you elect Raila as President and myself as Deputy President come August 9, to enable us to change Kenyan lives for the better," pleaded Karua.