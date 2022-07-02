Kenya: 30 Selected As Athletes Backed to Retain World Under 20 Crown in Cali

Nairobi — Athletics Kenya (AK) president Lt. Gen (Rtd) Jackson Tuwei has tipped the newly-selected team of junior athletes to retain Kenya's World Under 20 Championships title for the third time in Cali, Colombia.
AK chose a team of 30 athletes to fly the county's flag in the biennial championships on Saturday afternoon after two days of national trials at the Nyayo National Stadium.
Tuwei encouraged the juniors to give their best at next month's championship.
"I want to congratulate all athletes selected today... it means you have performed well and have qualified for Cali. We wish you well as you go and expect you to defend our title for the third consecutive time," he said.
Kenya topped the medal standings with 11 medals (six gold, four silver, one bronze) in Tampere, Finland in 2018 before successfully defending their title on home soil, three years later, when they clinched 16 medals (eight gold, one silver, seven bronze) in 2021.
Nonetheless, Tuwei warned the athletes not to be complacent as many countries will be aiming to dethrone Kenya.
"When you hear anything that has to do with 'world', it is not as simple as you think. Everyone has prepared well... they know you're the defending champions and they will be coming for you so you need to be prepared. Listen and work closely with your coaches to prepare well," Tuwei said.
Speaking at the same time, AK youth subcommittee chair Barnaba Korir credited the cutthroat competition witnessed among the athletes to intensive preparations by the federation.
"Last year, we managed to defend our title here at home after defeating the likes of the United States in Tampere. All this has been made possible by the support of AK and the Government even for the camps that we had around the country. We were even able to send a group of sprinters to Miramas for a training camp," Korir said.
The team is expected to enter residential camp soon in preparation for the championships.
-Team Kenya-
MEN
10,000m walk
Herristone Wanyonyi
400m hurdles
Peter Kithome
Allocious Kipngetich
5000m
Samuel Kibathi
Shadrack Rono
1500m
Daniel Kimaiyo
Reynold Kipkorir
800m
Brian Kiptum
Noah Kibet
3000m steeplechase
Emmanuel wafula
Peter Rono
3000m
Michael Temoi
Edwin Kimosong
400m
Elkanah Chemelil
Samuel Toili
WOMEN
10,000m walk
Margaret Gati
15000m
Purity Chepkirui
Brenda Chebet
3000m
Betty Chelangat
Nancy Cherop
800m
Nelly Jepchirchir
Evelyne Chepkoech
3000m Steeplechase
Faith Cherotich
Diana Chepkemoi
5000m
Maurine Cherotich
Jane Gati
400m
Damaris Nduleve
Sylvia Chelangat
Long jump
Winnie Chepngetich