Nigeria: My Best Super Eagles Coach Is a Nigerian - Mikel

Former Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel, was in Nigeria recently for a talent hunt programme through his Back2Base project

PREMIUM TIMES caught up with the ex-Chelsea star who spoke on several issues; including his time in London with the Blues, playing in the Championship, and also his time with the Super Eagles.

Mikel in this interview revealed he best Nigerian coach he has worked with and why he rates him above others

Excerpts...

PT: You have been in Nigeria in the past weeks for your Back2Base project. How successful was this maiden talent hunt programme

Mikel: Well, for me I think the last two and a half weeks have been absolutely amazing. Me coming back home to Nigeria to do this event, I never thought it was going to be as successful as it was. I just came to see how I can put smiles on the face of kids and young players.

I think my highlight has been the happiness that I can see on their faces. The joy and happiness I still see on their faces are so nice. The way we talk, laugh, and make jokes, they seem very happy and for me, this is definitely the highlight for me. Seeing the way the little thing we have done has changed their morale or confidence and I can see that they are becoming something special.

PT: Is it correct to say this is one of your longest stays in the country since you became a professional football star?

Mikel: I think this is my longest stay in one city for one event. I always used to come Lagos or Abuja and spend most of my time in Lagos and it has been worth it, so I wouldn't say I regret spending all this time here. To cap it all up, the amazing event that we have just concluded has been truly amazing. This is definitely one of the best times I have spent in Nigeria.

PT: You were part of the Golden Eaglets team to the 2003 U-17 World Cup in Finland, but Nigeria crashed out in the group stage. Did you ever imagine that you will still make a success of your career despite that mishap?

Mikel: If I can be totally honest with you, in that tournament in Finland, after my first game, I had three teams already asking me to sign a contract. Our then NFF Secretary late Taiwo Ogunjobi was the one looking after me then. He saw the problem, and he said no because they reported to him they were chasing this boy. Ogunjobi shielded me. He knew what the agents wanted to do. I knew after my first game that I would get something. After that, the rest is history.

PT: You played a lot of games for Chelsea before you finally left the London club. When you look back, which of those games will you consider the toughest and why?

Mikel: The toughest game is probably the Champions League final that we won because we played in Bayern stadium. The adrenaline that day was something else. There was shouting, crowds and everything was going on for 120 minutes. You couldn't lose concentration and we knew that was our only chance to win, and it wasn't our strongest team, so we knew after the game that a lot of players would go.

We had to win. I was in my room. We got to the game an hour before the game and I got the call two hours before the game (Mikel's father had been kidnapped).

I was still in my hotel room and we were getting ready to leave for the stadium-I didn't tell anybody. If I tell the coach, it might affect the team. I just kept it to myself. I just asked my brother what I could do because I was captain and I had to play and give everything. You know they said a problem shared is a problem half solved, but I couldn't share this problem. I was alone in it. As soon as the game finished, I told everybody, and they were like 'wow'. Why didn't you tell us earlier? It was tough.

PT: Also, tell us what stadium in the world you hated playing inside and why

Mikel: I dreaded Liverpool's Anfield. Every time we go there, when I get home my body's aching and the fans are everywhere. There's no escaping. The tunnel is so tiny and their midfielders can tackle and run. Steven Gerrard always kills us. (Laughs..)

PT: You played in the Premier League and in the Championship, what was the experience like in both

Mikel: The Championship is like war. Every game is tough and horrible. The Premier League is easier and people play easy.

PT: At Chelsea and with the Super Eagles, you played under different managers. Can you tell us which of these coaches understood you the most and got the best out of you?

Mikel: I will start with Chelsea. I will say I played under many coaches, but I think De Mateo really understood me. He gave me the freedom to play and be who I am on the pitch. Carlo Ancelotti, as well, gave me the licence to do what I want. I will go with De Mateo. He brought out the best in me. I definitely enjoyed my time working with him. He communicated with me and he was always talking and listening to us and it gave us confidence.

For the national team, it's really easy. It is the Big Boss, Stephen Keshi, may his soul rest in peace. I've met people, but that man was special. I can't speak highly of him enough. He was outside and inside the Big Boss. He dealt with our problems and when he spoke, people listened and he didn't have to scream.

Everything was just perfect. During the games, he knew what changes to make. Keshi was always there, screaming. He was involved. He knew exactly what he was doing, and we all bought into what he wanted us to do. We all respected him. For me definitely, he and I had a special connection.

PT: Meaning there are still good indigenous coaches?

Mikel: Definitely.

PT: But indigenous coaches have failed us when we try to qualify for the World Cup, in 2005 and now again?

Mikel: You could say that it's always good to have your own person in charge. We have to give them opportunities and time because he (Eguavoen) took over a few months before the World Cup game. We need to give time before the World Cup game. Samson Siasia was one of them. I don't know what his issue is, but I know him and he's a good coach.

Again, these coaches, I know what they want because I've worked with them. They always need somebody, a player they can give the responsibility to on the pitch. When they don't have that, it's bad. If you want to go with foreign coaches, it's fine, but I would say that we should definitely give our coaches a chance.

You and Ighalo left the national team when many were not expecting. Some thought you could have still stayed around as a mentor and gotten a few minutes of game time here and there

Mikel: It was a coincidence. I've already made up my mind that the AFCON in Egypt was going to be my last with the national team. It's a matter of principle, I don't like to overstay in a place. I feel when it is time, I should give other people their chance to establish themselves because when I was coming into the fray too, the likes of Okocha gave me the opportunity to establish myself.

A lot of people told me to still stay and be a mentor to the players and play a few minutes, and be their leader, mentor but I felt I can still do that outside of the camp instead of unnecessary distractions that it may end up being. I have done my best, and it is left to the players to stay focused and get the best from their coaches.

PT: Thank you Mikel for your time

Mikel: You are welcome...