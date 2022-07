Egyptian boxer Youssry Rizq snatched Friday 01/07/2022 the gold medal in the +91 kg competition at the Oran 2022 Mediterranean Games in Algeria.

Rizq beat Italy's Vincenzo Fiaschetti in the final clash to add Egypt's seventh gold in the tournament.

Up to 3,390 athletes from 26 Mediterranean countries are taking part in the games, with Egypt participating with 184 athletes in 19 sports.