Kenya: Tarsan Speaks About the Current Status of Somalia-Kenya Relations

2 July 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali Ambassador to Kenya Mohamud Ahmed Nur (Tarsan) said relations between the two neighboring countries - Kenya and Somalia are now at their best point.

Speaking at an event held by the Somali community, Tarsan said there are many Somali businesses in Nairobi, as well as many Kenyans in Mogadishu who want to work peacefully.

"The good relations will help business to boom and the economy to revive," he added.

Tarsan indicated that the two governments will cooperate in the fight against Al-Shabaab.

Al-Shabaab militants in Somalia carry out deadly attacks inside Kenya, especially near the border.

