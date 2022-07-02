Nigeria: 50 Children Discovered in Underground Cell of Ondo Church

2 July 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Dayo Johnson, Akure

No fewer than 50 children have been rescued from an underground apartment in a church in Ondo town, Ond state.

Vanguard gathered that the children were abducted and kept in the underground cells.

The pastor of the church and other accomplices have been arrested by police detectives in the town.

The abducted children were seen in a viral video trending on the social media.

They were seen in a police patrol vehicle which conveyed them to the police station.

A voice was heard in the video saying "There are kidnapped children found in the underground cell of a church in Valentino Area of Ondo .

"The pastor and some members of the church have been arrested and were also in the patrol van of the police."

Spokesperson for the state police command, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed the discovery by police detectives.

Odunlam said the victims had been taken to the Akure headquarters of the Command.

According to her, "I don't have the details yet but they are bringing the victims to the headquarters.

"I will give you the details as soon as I get it from the DPO."

