Kenya: You're a Failure, Stop Giving Empty Promises - Uhuru Kenyatta to Ruto

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has told off his Deputy William Ruto for sustained attacks of the same government he serves, saying he failed himself to deliver.

He said the DP has been criticising the government and giving Kenyans empty promises on what he intends to do if he wins the August election to succeed his boss who is preparing to exit after serving for the second and final term.

Speaking Saturday when he presided over this year's International Co-operative Day christened "Ushirika Day" in Kenya at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi, President Kenyatta expressed regret over the remarks by his Deputy saying he failed to perform his duties while working for the government.

"I am really saddened when I see some people ever complaining about the failures of the government. Someone who has been given a task to serve the country, instead of performing his role, he is just busy making noise here and there," said President Kenyatta in a veiled attack on his Deputy who launched his manifesto on Thursday.

DP Ruto has been critical of the performance of the Jubilee administration of which he has been part of after parting ways with President Kenyatta.

"All we are hearing is we will do this and that, why didn't you do it while you were in a similar position," Uhuru said in refer to Ruto's manifesto.

The Head of State defended Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya over his transformation of the agricultural sector saying Ruto failed to perform while he served in the same docket.

President Kenyatta said that no one should blame him for the failures of the government urging Kenyans to "think very hard" before electing leaders as the country heads to the polls.

Ruto is among four presidential candidates cleared bt the electoral commission for the August 9 election.

His main competitor is Raila Odinga who is vying on an Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance.