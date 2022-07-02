Nigeria: Aviation Fuel Hike - Ibom Air Cancelled 58 Flights in One Month

2 July 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Prince Okafor

With over 1,023 scheduled flights for the month of June, 2022, Ibom Air, stated that 58 flights were cancelled due to non-availability of Aviation Kerosene, popularly known as Jet A1.

Ibom Air, a limited liability company wholly owned by the Akwa Ibom state government, currently operates seven aircraft, with a further 10 to be added by May 2023 to cater for African routes.

The company in its scorecard report for June, noted that it was able to operate only 965 flights of the total flight scheduled during the period. While 199 flights were delayed beyond 15 minutes due to some logistic challenges, 234 flights were rescheduled during the period.

The report noted that the company recorded 71 percent schedule reliability, and 79 percent on time performance in the month of June.

The company also noted that fuel availability was a major impediment to schedule reliability and on time performance in June which led to the rescheduling and cancelling of flights.

But an authoritative source had told Vanguard that out of the seven aircraft available to the company, only two are functional, the remaining five are under maintenance.

In a swift reaction, the company stated that, "It is not true. We have a couple of aircraft out for maintenance and anticipate that we will be back to our usual schedule by mid-week."

