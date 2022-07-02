Namibia: Five of 16 Road Crash Victims Laid to Rest On Saturday

FIVE of the 16 people who died in a road collision between Okahandja and Otjiwarongo in December last year were buried at Onakaheke cemetery in the Omusati region on Saturday morning.

They are Josephina Shapaka (45), her sister Hilya Shapaka (42), their relatives Divine Shalipo, Jonathan Shishomba (9), and Absai Shetunyenga(8).

Hertha Taanyanda (11) and her sister Sylvia Taanyanda (4) were laid to rest at Okahao cemetery last Saturday.

Another accident victim, Ignatius Mungolo, was laid to rest at Eendombe two weeks ago.

The incident in which 16 people from the Omusati region were killed took place on 10 December, when a bus travelling to the north was involved in a collision with a sedan.