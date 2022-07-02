Namibia: Five of 16 Road Crash Victims Laid to Rest On Saturday

2 July 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

FIVE of the 16 people who died in a road collision between Okahandja and Otjiwarongo in December last year were buried at Onakaheke cemetery in the Omusati region on Saturday morning.

They are Josephina Shapaka (45), her sister Hilya Shapaka (42), their relatives Divine Shalipo, Jonathan Shishomba (9), and Absai Shetunyenga(8).

Hertha Taanyanda (11) and her sister Sylvia Taanyanda (4) were laid to rest at Okahao cemetery last Saturday.

Another accident victim, Ignatius Mungolo, was laid to rest at Eendombe two weeks ago.

The incident in which 16 people from the Omusati region were killed took place on 10 December, when a bus travelling to the north was involved in a collision with a sedan.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X