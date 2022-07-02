Zimbabwe: President Mourns Former MDC-T Vice Chairperson Mutseyekwa

2 July 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Africa Moyo

President Mnangagwa says he was "greatly saddened" by the death of former MDC-T vice chairperson and former co-Minister of Home Affairs in the Government of National Unity, Giles Mutseyekwa.

Mutseyekwa died this week after a short illness.

The President has since accorded a State-assisted funeral to the former co-Minister of Home Affairs.

"His demise has robbed our country of a long-time serving member of the opposition who was mature and believed in his cause," said President Mnangagwa.

"He embraced dialogue as a way of moving our nation forward post elections.

"Through his party and party leadership, Government was able to rally Zimbabweans across the political divide to focus on national development. In recognition of his contribution to consensus politics, I have seen it fit to extend a State-assisted funeral to the late departed."

President Mnangagwa conveyed condolences to the Mutseyekwa family, particularly the wife and children, on behalf of his party Zanu PF, the Government, and on his own behalf.

He encouraged the family to draw solace from the knowledge that they are not alone during this dark hour of grief, as the nation mourns with them.

