Zimbabwe: Yale School of Art (USA) Appoints Zimbabwean Nontsikelelo Mutiti Director of Graduate Studies in Graphic Design

The Yale School of Art recently announced the appointment of Nontsikelelo Mutiti to the faculty as the Director of Graduate Studies in Graphic Design.

Set to begin her appointment this August, Mutiti will become the third director of the graphic design program, following Professor Sheila Levrant de Bretteville's historic thirty-two year tenure.

The Yale School of Art is the art school of Yale University. Founded in 1869 as the first professional fine arts school in the United States, it grants Masters of Fine Arts degrees to students completing a two-year course in graphic design, painting/printmaking, photography, or sculpture.

Mutiti considers her teaching practice an extension of her studio practice, and strives to bring the same interdisciplinary and opportunities for collaboration to her students.

A graduate of the School of Art, Mutiti says that her intention as Director of Graduate Studies is to ensure that "... the students of this venerable program receive an education unrivalled in vision, breadth, and relevance--one that challenges them to exceed their own aspirations. Pursuing this means that the program itself will continue to promote and advance the creative flourishing of the art and practice of graphic design internationally."

Mutiti has held assistant professorships at Virginia Commonwealth University and Purchase College, State University of New York. - https://www.art.yale.edu/news