Sudan: At Least 9 Killed in Sudan Protests, Many Detained, As Activists Call for New Demos

Sudan — According to the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors (CCSD) nine protesters were killed in the June 30 Marches of the Millions in the Sudanese capital. Many others were wounded. On Friday, protests continued. For today, the Central Khartoum Resistance Committees called for new demonstrations. During the past few days, hundreds of activists have been detained in the country. In statements yesterday, the UN OHCHR, the EU, USAID, and the US Embassy in Khartoum expressed their indignation to the excessive violence against protesters.

The CCSD reported yesterday morning that nine protesters were killed in the mass Marches of the Millions in the Sudanese capital June 30. Hundreds of others were wounded. There are also unverified reports about women protesters who were sexually harassed by government forces.

Early this morning Ahmed Yasin (17) who was reportedly severely beaten by government forces during street protests in Burri neighbourhood in eastern Khartoum on June 24, died from his wounds. This brings the total number of people killed during protests since the military coup d'état on October 25 last year to 114 (111 in Khartoum and three in Sennar).

The Khartoum state Police reported that 96 of its forces and 129 of the Sudan Armed Forces were injured, some of them seriously, during the June 30 mass processions.

In a statement yesterday morning, the Khartoum Police accused the Kings of Clashes and Angry Without Borders demonstrator groups of attacking the forces and damaging water cannons, in addition to setting trees in gardens on fire.

Mass protests took place in Sudan on June 30

(Social media)

In addition to mass demonstrations in Khartoum on June 30, people in at least 26 other cities and towns took to the streets to join the mass protests against the October 25 putschists and to call for a fully civilian-led government. According to sources, it was the largest turnout in the last eight months of protests against the military.

By Friday, Internet connections were returned again. The Khartoum state Resistance Committees Coordination, announced "an open revolutionary escalation with all peaceful means till the overthrow of the putschists". Sources on social media said on Friday evening that three small sit-ins have been set up in the capital.

Groups of people, mostly young activists, continued to demonstrate in Khartoum, Atbara, Port Sudan, El Gedaref, and Sennar. The Communist Party of Sudan reported on Friday that its main offices in Khartoum II were besieged that afternoon by security forces throwing teargas canisters and stun grenades, after protesters sought refuge in the building.

The Khartoum Resistance Committees announced "a march towards the Presidential Palace at 13:00" today. The demonstration would start in front of the El Jawda Hospital in Ed Deim.

Detentions

Radio Dabanga received more reports about detention campaigns in Khartoum and various states. In Kosti and Rabak in White Nile state, many people, among them a number of lawyers and minors, were detained. They have allegedly been denied legal counsel and visits from their relatives.

Emergency Lawyers reported mass detentions of activists in Port Sudan, capital of Red Sea state (139 people) and Hasaheisa in El Gezira (70 people).

In the Sudanese capital, at least 27 women and minors were detained in Omdurman Women's Prison. The prosecution ordered their release yet, the police reportedly refused to immediately comply with the instructions and transferred them from the prison to a police station again "to complete the procedures for their release". They were released this morning, the Emergency Lawyers stated today.

International condemnations

'Yesterday's events demonstrate that the military authorities are not willing to create a conducive environment for dialogue' - Joseph Borrell, EU High Representative

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet reacted to the excessive violence used against demonstrators on June 30 by saying that she was "alarmed by the killing of at least nine protesters by security forces in Sudan yesterday - including a 15-year-old child - even after the police had announced they would not use lethal force to disperse the demonstrators."

In a statement on Friday, she called on the Sudanese authorities "to conduct an independent, transparent, thorough, and impartial investigation into the response by the security forces in accordance with relevant international standards, including the Minnesota Protocol on the Investigation of Potentially Unlawful Death, and to hold those responsible to account. Victims, survivors, and their families have a right to truth, justice and reparations."

Joseph Borrell, the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, strongly denounced the violence as well. "Yesterday's events demonstrate that the military authorities are not willing to create a conducive environment for dialogue," he stated yesterday.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The Sudanese military authorities need to show they are genuine about engaging in the national process of dialogue, facilitated by the tripartite UN-AU-IGAD mechanism, which is considered by the EU as the only sufficiently inclusive platform to facilitate intra-Sudanese talks. This starts with stopping violence against peaceful demonstrators.

"It is time to listen to the hundreds and thousands of Sudanese who want freedom, peace and justice for all," Borrell concluded.

Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development, Samantha Power, called the continual violence perpetrated by Sudan's security forces against protesters an outrage. "The efforts to defy Sudanese demands for democracy will not prevail," she stated in a tweet yesterday.

The US Embassy in Khartoum expressed its indignation to the killings as well. In a tweet yesterday it said that "We are heartbroken at the tragic loss of life in yesterday's protests and express our sincere condolences to the victims' families. We urge all parties to resume negotiations and call on peaceful voices to rise above those who advocate for or commit violence. Perpetrators must be held accountable."