The Somali National Army (SNA) destroyed Al-Shabab bases in Aw-dheegle district in southern Somalia, the state media reported on Saturday.

The operation was led by the Commander of the 17th Battalion of Gor-Gor Commandos, Colonel Dayah Abdi Abdulle.

The forces of Gor-gor have carried out operations in the areas of Sham-Gare, Tawakal, and Nucaanaay which are under the control of Aw-dheegle district in Lower Shabelle region.