Nigeria: Vox Pop - What We're Doing With Our Time While ASUU Strike Continues - University Students

"I would say that this strike, in a way, is not a waste of time for me."

It is nearly five months now since the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) went on strike to protest the Nigerian government's failure to implement the agreements it entered with the union.

University campuses have been deserted, as lecturers continued to shun the classroom.

The National Association of Nigerian Students have staged protests, at different times, asking the government and ASUU to find a common ground and reopen universities in the country.

ASUU and the government are yet to reach a deal despite a series of meetings.

PREMIUM TIMES spoke recently with some students across various universities in Nigeria to find out what they have been doing with their time while their schools remained shut down.

Chibueze Jordan: (Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State)

I am learning web designing. I will do it till they call off the strike. Even when they call off strike, if I am in school, I will still be doing web designing so I can make extra income.

Dallas Nwachukwu: (University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus, Enugu State)

I am using this period to work on my personal development. I have been able to gain some knowledge about who I am, what I can do and what I cannot do. Second, I have learnt graphic designing and I am using it to make money now. So, I would say that this strike, in a way, is not a waste of time for me.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Blessing Okorie (Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State)

As a final year student, I did not expect this strike. I was hoping to graduate (this year) and then get engaged with other meaningful things. But since it happened, I have been getting lots of skills. I am teaching to get money to save so that once the strike is over, I can continue with my programme and other things. Secondly, I am learning hair-making and graphic designing. I am doing them because the (Nigerian) economy is no longer favorable to young graduates. So, with the hair-making, if I learn it very well, I can as well open my shop and be getting money from it daily while I still have something else, I can be getting money from monthly or so.

Emmanuel Justice (Imo State University, Owerri)

I am doing a couple of things, while waiting for ASUU to call off the strike. I am teaching French as a part time job in a primary school. I am also learning web development.

Precious Ukeje (University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State)

I picked up a job late last year before the ASUU strike (during a vacation). The moment the strike came up, I just remained in the job. I have also taken the opportunity to take some digital courses, something away from the traditional classroom programme. I am taking the time to build personal capacity by picking up training here and there. Whenever the strike is called off, I will combine the two until I finish my programme in the university.