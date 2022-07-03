Nigeria: Covid-19 - Lagos Records Over 100,000 New Cases

Lagos State is leading with the highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria, as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed that the state has 100,376 confirmed COVID-19 cases, as at 1st of July, 2022.

The NCDC who made this known through its official website yesterday said from 25th to 29th June 2022, 332 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

NCDC disclosed that the 332 new cases are reported from six states with Lagos leading with 251; Rivers with 50; FCT with 21; Kano with seven; Delta with two and Oyo with one case.

Till date, 257290 cases have been confirmed, 250229 cases have been discharged and 3,144 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, NCDC added.

It revealed that 257,290 total cases have been recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic in February 2020, adding that Lagos state confirmed 100, 376 infections followed by the FCT with 28,759 and the Rivers with 16,811.

It also stated that 3,917 people were currently down with the virus, while 250,229 people had been treated and discharged nationwide since the outbreak in 2020.

On testing, NCDC stated that in week 21 and 22, the number of samples tested decreased to 15,347 from 28,118 reported in week 19 and 20. Also, in the weeks under review, the new confirmed cases increased to 267 (1.7 per cent), from 166 (0.6 per cent) reported in week 19 and 20, it added.

"The number of discharged cases decreased to 47 from 66 in week 19 and 20. There was no death reported in the last two weeks. Cumulatively, since the outbreak began in Week 9, 2020, 256,250 cases and 3,143 deaths have been reported giving a case fatality rate (CFR) of 1.2 per cent.

"In week 21 and 22, the number of inbound international travellers tested was 1070 of which 15 (1.4 per cent) were positive compared to 12 (1.2 per cent) (out of 988 tested) in week 19 and 20.

"In Week 21 and 22, the number of outbound international travellers tested was 3,382 of which 25 (0.7 per cent) were positive compared to 18 (0.6 per cent) (out of 3,104 tested) in week 19 and 20," NCDC explained.

