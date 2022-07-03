Nigeria: Insecurity - 30 Soldiers, 10 Police Officers, 11 Civilians Killed in Nigeria Last Week

In one of the cases, gunmen ambushed and killed an Assistant Superintendent of Police in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State.

At least 51 people were killedin the past week (June 26 - July 2) by non-state actors across Nigeria with a majority of the victims being security officials.

The figure indicates an increase when compared to the previous week when at least 11 people were killed in eight separate incidents.

Of the 51 people killed in six separate incidents, 40 were security personnel including 10 police officers and 30 soldiers. The remaining 11 were civilians.

The six incidents took place in four of Nigeria's six geopolitical zones, only the South-west and North-east recorded no incidents.

The most fatal of the reported incidents was the killing of 43 people by terrorists inShiroro Local Government Areaof Niger State.

The Shiroro incident has been condemned by President Muhammadu Buhari who said his government 'will find' the terrorists who carried out the attack.

PREMIUM TIMES compiled the incidents from media reports. Thus, unreported cases are not included.

Below are the recorded incidents:

Edo

The Catholic Diocese of Auchi in Edo State confirmed the deathof Christopher Odia, a reverend father, who was abducted on Sunday by gunmen in the state.

Mr Odia, 41, was the administrator of St. Michael Catholic Church, Ikabigbo, Etsako West Local Government Area and also the Principal of St. Philip Catholic Secondary School, Jattu, in the state.

Rivers

Gunmen ambushed and killedan Assistant Superintendent of Police in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The yet-to-be-identified officer attached to the Rivers State Police Command was said to have been ambushed by the assailants while returning from work in the Oyigbo area on Wednesday.

Ebonyi

Gunmen on Monday killed three people during an attack on the Ngbo community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

They also destroyed properties believed to be worth millions of naira in the community.

Enugu

Two police officers were on Thursday feared killed when gunmen attacked a police checkpoint along Agbani Road in Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State, Nigeria's South-east.

The incident happened at about 9 a.m.

The gunmen were said to have opened fire on the police officers at the checkpoint, killing two on the spot.

Niger

Gunmen killed at least 43 people including 30 soldiers and seven mobile police personnel in an attack on a mining site in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

The attack occurred on Wednesday afternoon in Ajata, Aboki in Gurmana ward of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

Kaduna

Gunmen on Tuesday invaded Sabon Gero community, New Millennium City Settlement, in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing a joint task force commander and a resident.

The incident also led to the abduction of 16 other members of the community, including a medical doctor.

Buhari speaks

Reacting to the Shiroro attack, President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said the attack was a direct assault on the Nigerian state which will not go unpunished.

Mr Buhari's media aide, Garba Shehu, in a statement, said the president paid tributes to the security officials who lost their lives during the attack.

"We honour our security forces, and particularly those brave souls who have given their lives fighting against the evil that is terrorism. They constitute the best that Nigeria has to offer and we remember each of them."

Mr Shehu reiterated the government's narrative that it has "reduced Boko Haram to a shell of its former self."

"But terrorists are parasites. They thrive when the world is suffering," he said.

"As always, their goal is the same: to sow fear and division amongst us. We will not let them.

"Instead let us pray for the families and loved ones of those who sacrificed their lives in the fight against evil, and let us pray for the safe and speedy return of those abducted. We will do everything possible to ensure their return."

"And to the sadists, I say this: we are coming. No matter what rock you crawl under, what hole you sink into, what lie you hide behind, we are coming and we will find you. Shiroro will see justice. Nigeria will know peace," Mr Shehu quoted President Buhari as saying.