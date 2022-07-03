Kenya Prisons Boss Lung'aho Laments Poor Nyayo Facility After Loss to GSU

Nairobi — Kenya Prisons men's volleyball head coach David Lung'aho has attributed his team's struggles with serving to the poor facilities at the volleyball court at Nyayo National Stadium.

Lung'aho said the inaccurate measurements of the court prevent players from serving well and thus, hamper the team's overall play.

"The problem with Nyayo is that we do not have enough space. Our players are struggling. In fact all teams are struggling. We only have three metres as opposed to the fact that it is supposed to be around 6.5 metres. So that's why you see many players struggling with service," Lung'aho said.

The former Malkia Strikers coach was speaking in the aftermath of a 3-0 clobbering by General Service Unit (GSU) in a crunch fixture on Sunday at Nyayo.

The wardens had no answer to the Kenya Volleyball Federation league defending champions' marauding attacks in sets of 25-22, 25-18 and 25-16.

Lung'aho admitted his charges wilted under pressure albeit they have made it to the play-offs.

"That (pressure) is something we are going to work on for the next two weeks. I know they can handle the pressure in the play-offs; that is something we have done before. From now on we want to be aggressive and focused as we head to the play-offs," Lung'aho, who has coached seven clubs to date, said.

His opposite on the dugout, Gideon Tarus, was understandably an elated man after his charges continued their winning streak from Saturday's 3-0 walloping of Kenya Forest Service (KFS).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He credited the win to weeks of intensive training to improve on their weak elements.

"I was always confident we would win... I just never thought it would be in straight sets. Last time we struggled with our reception but today I have seen a tremendous improvement," the national men's volleyball team coach said.

Tarus has now set his sights on clinching the paramilitary side's fifth national crown.

"Of course, that is now the target. We still have some few areas of our game to work on and hopefully by the time of the play-offs, we will have rectified them," he said.

In other matches of the day, newcomers Trailblazers' bludgeoned Rift Valley Prisons 3-1 courtesy of set scores of 21-25, 25-23, 25-17 and 25-22.

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) barely broke a sweat when they were awarded a walkover against Central Prisons who were a no-show.

The dockers will also be featuring in the play-offs as a result.