Kenya: Airtel Kenya Names Ashish Malhotra As Its New MD

The Board of Airtel Networks Kenya Limited has appointed Ashish Malhotra as Managing Director, to steer the firm's next phase of growth.

He was previously the Group Head of Sales and Marketing at Airtel Africa, leading the function in 14 countries where Airtel is operational.

In this role, he was instrumental in doubling revenues, streamlining pricing principles and building strong unique selling propositions across the countries.

He holds an MBA from Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies (SIMS), India and a Bachelor of Commerce from Sri Ram College of Commerce, India.

He takes over from Mr. Prasanta Das Sarma, who has held the position since January 2017, and was instrumental in leading Airtel Kenya to become the fastest growing telecom company in Kenya, growing subscriber base from 5 million to 16 million. Mr. Das Sarma is moving to a new role as the Fiber Company CEO for Airtel Africa.

The firm has also appointed Louis Onyango Otieno as Chairman.

The new chairman brings over 30 years of extensive leadership experience in ICT across private and public sectors, with a proven track record as a board member in companies across industries.

He began his career at EEC Financial Services in New York, rising to the position of Assistant Vice President. He later joined Microsoft Corporation in 1997, leading the business in Africa in different capacities for 21 years.

Otieno holds an MBA from Long Island University, Brooklyn in New York and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems from Mercy College, Dobbs Ferry in New York, he serves as Chairman of Absa Asset Management Limited and is also an independent non-executive director at Absa Bank Kenya Plc and Nation Media Group Plc

"We wish to congratulate Mr. Otieno and Mr. Malhotra on their appointment and wish them success in their new roles. We look forward to working with them to take Airtel Kenya to the next level, as we continue delivering innovative and relevant solutions for individuals and businesses in the country," the Board said in a statement.