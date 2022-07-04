East Africa: #asdailyscoop - Kenyan Police Hand Over Four Chinese Nationals Suspected of Killing a Fellow to Ethiopian Police

2 July 2022
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — The Ethiopian Federal Police said Kenyan police handed over four Chinese nationals suspected of killing a fellow Chinese national to the Ethiopian Federal police National Interpol team.

According to the police, the suspects fled to Kenya after the alleged killing of the victim, Fu Hui, at a Chinese restaurant at the 5th floor of Tolosa Legesee building located in Meskel Flower area at the capital Addis Abeba. They were subsequently apprehended in Kenya.

Federal police National Interpol Director, Tsegaye Haile, said that the four suspects: Huang Zhipeng, Liv Jie, Wang Ming and Chao Fu Xiuzaong were apprehended after coordinated information exchange between the police in Ethiopia and Kenya within 24 hours after the Ethiopian federal police issued international Interpol "red notice."

They were handed over to the Ethiopian police on 01 July and police investigations are ongoing, according to Tsegaye.

