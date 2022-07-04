South Africa: Tracking the Lesser Known State Capture Fat Cats Who Still Hold Top Government Jobs

2 July 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Davis

The State Capture Commission has referred more than 200 people to law enforcement for further investigation. Despite strong evidence of wrongdoing, some still hold high-powered jobs in government.

In her capacity as a senior official in the Department of Correctional Services, Nontsikelelo Jolingana allegedly received regular bribes of R100,000 in cash for unlawfully extending lucrative contracts awarded to logistics company Bosasa.

Today, Jolingana is a top executive at the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) who is recorded in the most recent RTMC annual report as having taken home a salary of almost R2.2-million in the 2020/21 financial year.

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane confirmed to DM168 this week that Jolingana's position at the government roads agency is that of "General manager: Law enforcement norms and standards".

Jolingana is not alone. Although the majority of high-profile names implicated in State Capture by the findings of the Zondo Commission are no longer in the posts they held when the alleged misconduct occurred, a number of lesser known individuals are still taking home generous government salaries in senior state roles.

More than 200 suspects

The Zondo Commission has produced a long list of people that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) might be able to...

