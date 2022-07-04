South Africa: Absa PMI Dips in June, Signalling Deterioration in Manufacturing Demand and Activity

analysis

The Absa Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) declined slightly in June to 52.2 points, which is no train smash as it at least remains in positive territory. But the business activity subindex suggests output in the manufacturing sector declined during the second quarter (Q2) of 2022. And the survey was taken before Stage 6 load shedding kicked in.

Absa said on Friday that its PMI dipped to 52.2 in June from 54.8 in May. The PMI boils down to a measure of confidence among purchasing managers in the manufacturing sector, and so it's a key indicator of the industry's health. So on the bright side, it remained just in positive territory in June as its range is zero to 100.

But as Absa noted, the "headline PMI masks a worrying deterioration in demand and activity during the month. The business activity index signalled a contraction in output for a third consecutive month. Indeed, the average level for the second quarter [45] is much lower than the average recorded in the first quarter [58.9].

"Along with the stark decline in actual factory output in April, this suggests that after a stellar performance at the start of the year, the sector is likely...