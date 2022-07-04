South Africa: UPL and Durban Residents Meet for the First Time, 11 Months After Cornubia Chemical Fire

analysis

Nigh on a year after the Cornubia toxic chemical blaze, the UPL agrochemicals group has held its first face-to-face meeting with local community and business groups in Durban 'to explore how both parties can work together' to address the aftermath of the chemical spill on the human and natural environment.

For eleven months, the Indian-owned chemical giant has engaged with the public mostly via its lawyers, mailbox pamphlets or media statements posted on the company's website - steadfastly spurning public meetings or direct talks with a 26-member interim "multi-stakeholder forum" established at the request of the national and provincial environment department heads, Barbara Creecy and Ravi Pillay.

Finally, on June 30, UPL senior company managers and legal representatives sat down with community forum members in Durban, essentially to talk about future talks during a "frank and cordial exchange of views".

This follows a public challenge to the company in a recent open letter by community representatives who complained that UPL refused to recognise them or their right to be consulted on issues that affect them, following the July 12 chemical fire involving more than 5,500 tonnes of pesticides, solvents and other agrochemicals.

In a joint statement after the meeting, the...