South Africa: Zuma, Cabinet and Abrahams Weakened Systems to Stop Money Laundering - Now SA Is Paying the Price

analysis

South Africa is a developing terrorism hotbed. When the National Treasury tried to take hasty steps in an attempt to align Fica legislation to international standards, Parliament's two finance committees in June pulled up the handbrake, making a palatable argument for not skipping on public participation.

Treasury Acting Director-General Ismail Momoniat was gracious enough not to remind Parliament that the Zuma-era ANC Cabinet, Shaun Abrahams and Parliament itself were, for years, the actual stumbling blocks in aligning South Africa's legislation with international standards -- mostly at the behest of the Guptas. This article explores past lessons we dare not ignore.

South Africa's devastating story of State Capture is, in contrast, also the story of devoted public servants standing in the way of political sellouts and crooked business people betraying the country.

For every Siyabonga Gama, there is a Mosilo Mothepu and a Mariëtte Venter. For every Tom Moyane, Lynne Brown and Brian Molefe, there is a Themba Maseko, a Martha Ngoye, a Doctor Radebe, countless SARS officials and whistle-blowers.

The Guptas caught on quickly.

Corrupting our moral fabric in totality was unattainable.

So they focused on the subversion of legislation designed to keep an eye on illicit money flows and...