South Africa: Banyana Will Fight Like Soldiers to Win AWCON, Says Star Mbane

SA are chasing a maiden Africa Women's Cup of Nations title.

Who will be the last team standing when the Africa Women's Cup of Nations (Awcon) concludes on 23 July? Banyana Banyana defender Bambanani Mbane hopes it will be South Africa.

The Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies defender, who is the country's reigning female Footballer of the Year, as voted for by the South African Football Journalists' Association, is one of five players from her club in the Banyana squad in Morocco.

The others are number one shot stopper Andile Dlamini, 21-year-old Karabo Dhlamini, midfield anchor Thalea Smidt and forward Melinda Kgadiete.

Juice, as Mbane is known to her teammates, feels the experience of the quintet from the reigning African club champions will play an important role in helping Banyana push for a maiden Awcon title.

"One thing I like about Sundowns is that everyone is hungry for success in the team. It's the home of champions," Mbane said prior to the team's departure for Morocco.

"When you're playing with such people, who have success at the forefront of their minds at all times, you're motivated to be a better player. It injects you with that winning mentality."

The 32-year-old no-nonsense defender...